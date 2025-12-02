Rihanna turns up temperature at Gotham Awards red carpet

Rihanna shares two sons and one daughter with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna turned heads at the Gotham Awards 2025 as she stepped onto the red carpet with her partner A$AP Rocky.

The Grammy winner who gave birth to a baby girl in September 2025 garnered attention with her striking pink ensemble.

The unconventional design and the flowing look became the talk of the town.

The commentators dubbed it as the ‘bed sheet dress’.

She accessorized her look with black, pleather opera glovers and a tall hat adorned with pink feathers.

Monochromatic pink makeup added to her radiance as she shone at the night wearing a stunning necklace with colorful gems.

The 37-year-old joined his partner in a black suit paired with a white shirt and striped tie.

The couple set the heat up with their powerful chemistry as they smiled and held hands to pose for the photographers.

The stunning appearance of the pair followed the news of the arrival of baby girl shared by the Grammy-winning singer.

The Diamond hitmaker took to Instagram September 24 to share the news with her 149 million followers.

For the unversed, the duo shares three children: RZA, Riot and Rocki.