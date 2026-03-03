Princess Kate’s stark warning to King Charles about Harry, Meghan



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sending messages to the royal family, wracked by the scandals surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the York family.

Following the Jordan visit by the Sussexes, which had been meaningful and spotlighted an important cause, has signalled to King Charles that they are willing to help with the current royal crisis. There have already been talks about a reconciliation as Harry has been making efforts to win back the trust of his father.

The Sussexes believe that this could be an opportune time for them to return to the royal fold, but the Princess of Wales have some other plans.

Princess Kate, who had been often dubbed at the ‘peacemaker’ between the Sussexes and the royals, has issued a warning to King Charles about the truce call. She reminded her father-in-law, that there are “lines that, once crossed, can’t simply be erased”, per a new report.

Sources have revealed that Kate is “not thrilled” and the “betrayals” committed by Harry with his memoir Spare “still burn”.

According to Kate, Harry criticising the institution publicly did “real damage” and it “chipped away at public trust”. Moreover, it had a greater impact since the criticism came from insider the family. She described it as “destabilising”, per Closer.

“It undermines the Crown at its core, and at this already very delicate time for the royals with the arrest of Andrew, William and Kate are dead against the return of the Sussexes. In their view, a Sussex return would cause more instability, not less,” the insiders claim.