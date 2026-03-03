Princess Eugenie's latest paparazzi incident echoes Diana's tragic past

Princess Eugenie has become a victim of 'unkind' reporting, reminding fans of Princess Diana and her tragic past.

Recently, the 35-year-old niece of King Charles was photographed with her iced coffee and a sandwich in Central London.

Wearing black glasses and hands-free, it was apparent that Eugenie was prepared to avoid any unfortunate encounter.

But, she was wrong as the Princess was chased by a reporter pretty badly.

A video shared by an Australian magazine showed Eugenie being filmed by a cameraman who kept asking her questions related to Andrew's arrest and her ties with Sarah Ferguson.

The person from Paparazzi asked, "Hi Eugenie, how are you doing? Have you spoken to your dad since his arrest? What about your mother? Have you spoken to your mother?"

Eugenie was visibly looking uncomfortable with the back-to-back questions from the reporter.

Fans in the comments section expressed worry for the safety and well-being of

One fan penned, "Oh, for goodness sake - do you actually expect them to stand up and answer you? Leave them alone!"

"Leave them alone. Their parents are fair game; go after them. Leave the Princesses alone," a social media user requested.

Princess Eugenie's shocking paparazzi event reminded fans of the painful fate of late Princess Diana, whose privacy and well-being were being severely disturbed by the media back in the day.