



King Charles breathes sigh of relief as Prince Harry makes amends

King Charles likely felt a sense of relief as his estranged son, Prince Harry, displayed a notable change in his personality—an apparently thoughtful move that the royal family needed at this moment.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor added to the problems of cancer-stricken monarchs since he ascended the throne.

But the shocking revelations about his ties with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein proved to be disastrous for the King and royals, as they are continuously facing public outrage.

In a display of decency, the Duke of Sussex has taken a wise step to stand by his family, refusing to exploit his uncle Andrew's scandal-ridden situation for personal gain.

Harry's decision to prioritise family dignity over public indicates he's desperate to make amends with his royal relatives.

Not only that, royal author Ingrid Seward claimed that the Duke of Sussex must have "contacted" his father and brother, Prince William, to express "huge sympathy" as they are facing a tough period.

Notably, the royal expert said to Mirror that Harry "has tried to keep in touch" with his family despite the distance.

"The Andrew situation has created a sort of olive branch for Harry, undoubtedly," Ingrid stated.