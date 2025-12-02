Inside Meghan Markle 'request' to Prince Harry over growing 'insecurity'

Prince Harry has been dealing with growing 'insecurity' and his wife, Meghan Markle, comes up with an eyebrow-raising solution.

The Duke of Sussex, who often made fun of his approaching baldness, is reportedly "bothered" by it as it affects his physical appearance.

Closer Magazine shared, "Harry makes jokes about losing his hair and tries to play it off like it’s something to laugh at, but it’s very obvious that it really bothers him."

In recent times, he was seen wearing caps to cover up his bald spot.

Seeing Harry "insecure" about his look makes Meghan uneasy. She is "urging him to take steps to fix the situation", that is, a "Hollywood makeover."

Meghan has been encouraging Harry to recover his hair loss through surgery, which will surely get tons of attention.

King Charles' youngest son "hates being seen as high maintenance or vain because, to him, that’s not masculine, so this is going to be a sticking point."

Meghan, who is building a perfect life in California, is seemingly offering Harry to take help from an image consultant.

Essentially, she is looking for the Hollywood version of Harry. She believes that doing so will boost his confidence and help him fit in better with the in-crowd, who place a high value on appearances.

In their world, undergoing cosmetic procedures is simply seen as a normal part of life for both women and men, an insider revealed.

However, Harry is seeing this as "micromanaging," which eventually annoys him.