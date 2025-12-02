Princess Kate and William's 'power play' ruined Christmas traffic

Princess Kate and William are facing an unexpected seasonal storm.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have found themselves at the centre of neighbourly frustration after new security measures around their Windsor home, Forest Lodge, caused chaos during the busiest time of year for a nearby Christmas tree shop.

Locals claim that an expanded security perimeter has forced drivers onto an unnecessary one mile detour just to buy their festive firs, with some even calling the move an “abuse of power.”

The Christmas Tree Shop is a longstanding favourite that draws crowds every December, sits on land adjacent to the royal couple’s home.

Previously, access was a breeze. But since the Wales family settled in, new traffic cones and an altered route have been installed to stop vehicles passing too close to their residence.

Shoppers must now follow a looping diversion to reach the site, where two royal security officers reportedly monitor the car park throughout opening hours.

One resident grumbled, “I’ve already seen a few near misses where people have driven the wrong side of the cones.”

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, didn’t hold back either.

Speaking to Newsweek, he questioned why the royals had the power to dictate access on public land.

“The Christmas trees issue might seem silly,” he said, “but this is all public property and William should not have been able to close those roads.”

He added, “It’s just another example of William sticking two fingers up to local people and grabbing land that isn’t his. It’s an abuse of power and privilege.”