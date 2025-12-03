Serena Williams ends comeback frenzy with blunt 10-word post: Here's what to know

Tennis trailblazer Serena Williams has shut down comeback frenzy in a blunt 10-word post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 3, 2025.

The frenzy began when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), a registered testing pool, confirmed that Williams had re-entered its registered testing pool.

However, in a 10-word post on X, Serena Williams quashed rumors of a return at age 44.

She wrote, “OMG yall’ I’m NOT coming back. This is wildfire crazy.”

The anti-doping testing pool requires athletes to provide their whereabouts to doping authorities for every day of the year and to undergo random testing.

Serena Williams, an acclaimed woman player in the history of sports, announced her retirement from tennis in 2022 following the US Open.

According to anti-doping rules, any player making a comeback from retirement must be in the testing pool for a six-month period before competing.

For fans, Serena Williams’ re-entry into the testing pool sparked immediate speculation of a comeback.

Despite this, there are a few fans who still hope Williams will make a comeback to tennis sometime in the future.

Serena Williams shared a post on her Instagram handle last week, playing tennis with her youngest daughter, Adira River, the post left fans guessing if she is about to make a comeback.

For context, Williams stands just one major title away from tying the all-time record of 24 Grand Slams, held by Margaret Court.