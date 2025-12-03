Former Lakers player Elden ‘Easy E' Campbell dies at 57, tributes pour in

Elden Campbell, former NBA player who played for Los Angeles Lakers in eight and a half seasons, has died at the age of 57.

The news of his death came out on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Teammates, friends and fans expressed grief over the sudden demise of the former Lakers center.

The cause of the death is not known yet.

The nearly 7-foot player had a 15-year-long "satisfactory" career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship, with a title win in 2004. The sports star was known for his calm demeanor and effortless style of play.

He played in the NBA from 1990 till 2005.

His former teammate Byron Scott said the news was “painful” to hear, paying a heartfelt tribute to Campbell.

Scott said, “He was just so cool, nothing could speed him. That’s why we nicknamed him ‘Easy E’. He was such a good person. I loved Easy, man.”

Sharing about the potential he saw in his former teammate, Scott said that the only negative thing he could say about Campbell is that if the latter really wanted to be good, “he had the potential to be a great player.”

Another former teammate Cedric Ceballos offered condolences, stating, “This hurt to the bone”.