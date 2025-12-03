Andrew triggers fresh turmoil for royals before final exit from family

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a storm which only seems to be taking a turn for the worst for the royal family, even after he had been stripped off of all remaining royal honours.

The Palace is forced to damage control new issues as Andrew’s ‘peppercorn rent’ triggers new set of investigation, roping in even the most beloved of the royal members of the family.

Last month, the Prince and Princess of Wales shifted to their new home on Windsor, Forest Lodge, which happens to close to Royal Lodge. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been living in their massive Bagshot Park mansion since they got married in 1999.

Even though both the royal couples have been loved by the public and they play a prominent role in the monarchy as senior working members, they are also being dragged into a new probe launched by the parliament into all the Crown Estate properties.

The new investigation is being equated to “opening of Pandora's box” as this will give way to more issues in the future, royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Daily Mail.

“This is the opening of Pandora’s box. Once those MPs have got their big noses in there, they are not going to let this go,” she said.

The inquiry so far has revealed that Andrew could be losing money after his eviction since Royal Lodge is in such disrepair – the former Duke of York was entitled to a compensation for giving up his lease.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie had made a deal in 2007 to pay £5million up front and then essentially live rent-free. Meanwhile, Kate and William will be paying “market rent” on Forest Lodge.