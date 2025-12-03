Ed Sheeran makes low-key appearance after new album release

Ed Sheeran goes incognito after new album release

Ed Sheeran was seen keeping a low profile in Paris this week just days after the release of new album hinting marital woes.

The Shape of You hitmaker appeared unrecognizable as he wore a black padded coat, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The 34-year-old seemed to be trying to avoid drawing attention towards himself as he walked with a friend in Paris.

Sheeran was spotted in the French capital as he is currently performing there as part of 14-country tour.

He will head to Munich before Coventry and Manchester for his gigs over the weekend.

Ed Sheeran’s album deluxe edition:

The recent appearance came amid speculations about the meaning behind several new tracks on the album Play.

The Grammy winner released deluxe edition of his album Friday adding 14 tracks to the original list.

As per fan’s theories, many songs appear to be references to the strain in his marriage to Cherry Seaborn.

The lyrics seem to touch on late-night arguments, divided attention and the struggle to reconcile.

In Skeletons, Sheeran sings about feuds that spill into the night.

He admits in his song Technicolor that his focus has been elsewhere.

Other tracks like Satellite and Rapture reveal a desire to make peace and hold the relationship together.