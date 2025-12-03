 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran makes low-key appearance after new album release

Ed Sheeran hints at marital troubles in latest album Play

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Ed Sheeran goes incognito after new album release
Ed Sheeran goes incognito after new album release

Ed Sheeran was seen keeping a low profile in Paris this week just days after the release of new album hinting marital woes.

The Shape of You hitmaker appeared unrecognizable as he wore a black padded coat, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

The 34-year-old seemed to be trying to avoid drawing attention towards himself as he walked with a friend in Paris.

Sheeran was spotted in the French capital as he is currently performing there as part of 14-country tour.

He will head to Munich before Coventry and Manchester for his gigs over the weekend.

Ed Sheeran makes low-key appearance after new album release

Ed Sheeran’s album deluxe edition:

The recent appearance came amid speculations about the meaning behind several new tracks on the album Play.

The Grammy winner released deluxe edition of his album Friday adding 14 tracks to the original list.

As per fan’s theories, many songs appear to be references to the strain in his marriage to Cherry Seaborn.

The lyrics seem to touch on late-night arguments, divided attention and the struggle to reconcile.

In Skeletons, Sheeran sings about feuds that spill into the night.

He admits in his song Technicolor that his focus has been elsewhere.

Other tracks like Satellite and Rapture reveal a desire to make peace and hold the relationship together.

More From Entertainment

Emma Roberts opens up about the challenges of motherhood: ‘dark nights'
Emma Roberts opens up about the challenges of motherhood: ‘dark nights'
Holly Willoughby pleads guilty after collision leaves rider injured
Holly Willoughby pleads guilty after collision leaves rider injured
Sarah Paulson earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame video
Sarah Paulson earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson enjoy NYC chilly weather in recent sighting
Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson enjoy NYC chilly weather in recent sighting
Nick Jonas melts hearts with sweet note for 'dream girl' Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas melts hearts with sweet note for 'dream girl' Priyanka Chopra
Sydney Sweeney graces 'The Housemaid' screening in changed look
Sydney Sweeney graces 'The Housemaid' screening in changed look
Matthew Perry's parents submit furious letter to court following actor's death
Matthew Perry's parents submit furious letter to court following actor's death
Michael Douglas, wife Catherine break silence on network boycott rumours
Michael Douglas, wife Catherine break silence on network boycott rumours
Dua Lipa tears up during first concert night in Mexico City video
Dua Lipa tears up during first concert night in Mexico City