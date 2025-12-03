Who are Michael & Susan Dell pledged $6.25bn to 'Trump Accounts': Know every detail here

Tech billionaire couple Michael and Susan Dell have pledged to make a staggering $6.25 billion donation to 'Trump Accounts,' an initiative established to strengthen investment accounts for millions of children across the U.S.

The announcement came on Tuesday December 2, 2025, on GivingTuesday, where the company said they were thrilled to make this contribution after seeing the federal initiative supported by President Donald Trump, locally referred to by the administration as ‘Trump Accounts.’

The initiative is aimed at offering $1,000 investment accounts to American babies by 2026.

It is seen as the first-ever largest private donation ever made for children specifically in U.S. history.

Let’s get to know who the billionaire tech couple, Michael and Susan Dell, are and the initiative they are supporting.

Tech billionaire couple Michael and Susan Dell

Michael Dell founded Dell Technologies in 1984 at age 19 with only $1,000 in his pocket.

He is now its Chairman and CEO, and after just eight years, he had already become the youngest

Fortune 500 CEO in history, as per the details available on the company’s website.

In 2013, Michael Dell privatized the company, paving the way for the landmark 2016 merger that created Dell Technologies. The newly established entity returned to public markets in 2018.

Beyond tech, Michael Dell founded the family investment firm MSD (now DFO Management) in 1888.

A year later, he, along with his wife Susan, laid the foundation for their charity work: the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which centered on improving education and economic mobility.

Michael also serves on the World Economic Forum’s Foundation Board. Besides, he has written two books: “Direct from Dell” and “Play Nice But Win.”

Michael Susan's net worth revealed

As far as Michael’s net worth is concerned, he currently is the world’s 10th richest person, with a whopping net worth of $148.5 billion (as of December 2, 2025), according to Forbes.

Susan Dell

Michael’s life partner, Susan, as co-founder and chair, has guided the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation since its establishment in 1999, dedicated to the cause of improving family outcomes and enabling lasting global progress.

Susan Dell’s philanthropic work spans over a quarter century now, which has been instrumental in shaping the foundation’s vision and expanding its footprint.

Beyond her philanthropic work, Susan also ventured into fashion and launched three labels, among them the luxury brand Phi. She’s also an elite endurance athlete, having competed in marathons, triathlons, and the Ironman World Championships in Kona.

Who can qualify for 'Trump Accounts'?

To qualify for the Dells’ $6.25 billion contribution, children in the United States must have Social Security numbers, be 10 years old or younger, and be born before 1 January 2025.

According to an NPR report, money deposited in 'Trump Accounts' will grow over time through investments in low-cost stock funds that track major market indexes.

At age 18, the beneficiary may transfer the funds to a retirement account or use them for qualified expenses such as higher education, a home purchase, or setting up a startup.