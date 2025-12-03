 
Hungover Raccoon released to wild after passing out in Virginia liquor store

Geo News Digital Desk
December 03, 2025

A local animal protection officer arrived at the Ashland ABC store where a raccoon was found who had passed out in the bathroom after a solo liquor store rampage.

The staff discovered the animal on Saturday morning, November 29, finding alcohol pooled on the floor and initially suspecting a human burglar. However, later they found a raccoon passed out in the bathroom.

As described by Hanover County Animal Protection, the “masked bandit” had broken into the building, fallen through a ceiling tile, and proceeded to “ransack several shelves.”

Samanatha Martin, Animal Protection Officer, stated, “it went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything.”

She safely secured the disoriented animal saying, “Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess.”

The raccoon was transported to the shelter to sleep it off. After a few hours, with no signs of physical injury except for a hangover, he was released back to the wild unharmed. 

