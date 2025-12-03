Taylor Swift's silence on Carpenter- Trump feud sparks online backlash: Here's why

Taylor Swift is facing major backlash online after netizens realized she chose to remain silent during the Carpenter-Trump feud.

After the fresh cultural storm ignited online over Sabrina Carpenter's criticism of the White House's use of her song in a pro-immigration TikTok, Taylor Swift's silence became the new focus.

Taylor has built her public image as someone who speaks out on important issues.

Her past political endorsements and her strong copyright actions have already made headlines.

Sabrina Carpenter reacted strongly to the White House video that used her song in a celebratory ICE TikTok on December 2, 2025.

She took to X (formerly Twitter), calling out the video as disgusting, while asking the administration not to use her music for political messages, writing, “The video is evil and disgusting. Don't ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Her post went viral and so far, has crossed over 55 million views, and hundreds of thousands of likes, and reactions flooded in.

Carpenter’s comment has since then been generating buzz on social media platforms, but this viral moment has also dragged another star, Taylor Swift, into the spotlight.

And that silence has become the central flashpoint of a heated debate.

In the past, Swift’s music has featured in at least three White House TikTok videos, and she chose not to comment on any one of them.

Fans, critics, and the wider audience are demanding to know why one of the world’s biggest pop stars remains silent while her peers speak out.

This silence created a new wave of reactions. One such user wrote on X, “Other artists speaking out when the Trump administration uses their music makes Taylor Swift’s silence extra loud.”

“Taylor Swift should take notes,” added another.

Taylor Swift's silence on Carpenter-Trump feud sparks online backlash

While Swifties defended her, sharing some of her past posts against the Trump administration.

One user posted on X, “How many times does she have to say something for it to matter, or do you just have recency bias.”

These online discussions keep growing as clips from Swift’s past campaigns are resurfacing. Netizens are digging up old screenshots, music video stills, and past statements to contrast her past and present positions.