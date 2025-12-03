 
Geo News

How to watch Geminid meteor shower, and tips for skywatching in Dec 2025

Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak on evenings of December 13 and 14

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

How to watch Geminid meteor shower, and tips for skywatching in Dec 2025
How to watch Geminid meteor shower, and tips for skywatching in Dec 2025

Skywatchers should brace for a series of celestial events in December 2025, as a comet, a meteor shower, and a conjunction between the moon and Jupiter are set to occur this month.

When and how to watch Geminid meteor shower?

But the headliner will be the Geminid meteor shower, which is expected to peak on the evenings of December 13 and 14.

To catch the best glimpse of the Geminid meteor shower, look to the eastern sky during the evenings of December 13 and 14. The meteors will be near the bright planet Jupiter, easily visible to the naked eye.

At a location with minimal light pollution, astronomy enthusiasts could witness up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour under optimal conditions.

The Geminid meteor shower originates from debris left by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon and is renowned for its bright and colourful meteors.

Tips for other skygazing events in December 2025

For an optimum skywatching experience of other skygazing events in December 2025, follow the tips listed below:

  • Choose the right location: Find a dark spot away from city lights for the best viewing experience. Parks or rural areas are ideal.
  • Check the weather: Clear skies are essential for good visibility. Monitor local weather forecasts to pick the best nights.
  • Prepare for cold: December nights can be chilly, so dress warmly and bring blankets or sleeping bags to stay comfortable while you watch.
  • Be Patient: Meteor showers can be sporadic, so give yourself plenty of time to watch and enjoy the experience.

Besides the mesmerising Geminids, don't forget to observe the conjunction of the moon and Jupiter on December 7, a stunning sight visible to all.

More From Viral

Daily orange juice influences thousands of genes linked to heart health, study finds
Daily orange juice influences thousands of genes linked to heart health, study finds
Amazon's top Cyber Monday gaming deals: PS5 Digital Edition, high-end GPUs, more
Amazon's top Cyber Monday gaming deals: PS5 Digital Edition, high-end GPUs, more
Rare Win: Antarctica's ozone hole heals early, turning point for planet?
Rare Win: Antarctica's ozone hole heals early, turning point for planet?
Prada acquires Versace for $1.38 billion: What's next?
Prada acquires Versace for $1.38 billion: What's next?
December full Moon 2025: Date, time, best way to watch
December full Moon 2025: Date, time, best way to watch
Taylor Swift's silence on Carpenter- Trump feud sparks online backlash: Here's why
Taylor Swift's silence on Carpenter- Trump feud sparks online backlash: Here's why
Here's what India's Sanchar Saathi app can and cannot fix
Here's what India's Sanchar Saathi app can and cannot fix
Demersal fishing banned across Perth, WA as iconic species face extinction risk
Demersal fishing banned across Perth, WA as iconic species face extinction risk
YouTube Recap 2025: Explore top creators, podcasts, songs
YouTube Recap 2025: Explore top creators, podcasts, songs