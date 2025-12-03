How to watch Geminid meteor shower, and tips for skywatching in Dec 2025

Skywatchers should brace for a series of celestial events in December 2025, as a comet, a meteor shower, and a conjunction between the moon and Jupiter are set to occur this month.

When and how to watch Geminid meteor shower?

But the headliner will be the Geminid meteor shower, which is expected to peak on the evenings of December 13 and 14.

To catch the best glimpse of the Geminid meteor shower, look to the eastern sky during the evenings of December 13 and 14. The meteors will be near the bright planet Jupiter, easily visible to the naked eye.

At a location with minimal light pollution, astronomy enthusiasts could witness up to 120 Geminid meteors per hour under optimal conditions.

The Geminid meteor shower originates from debris left by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon and is renowned for its bright and colourful meteors.

Tips for other skygazing events in December 2025

For an optimum skywatching experience of other skygazing events in December 2025, follow the tips listed below:

Choose the right location: Find a dark spot away from city lights for the best viewing experience. Parks or rural areas are ideal.

Check the weather: Clear skies are essential for good visibility. Monitor local weather forecasts to pick the best nights.

Prepare for cold: December nights can be chilly, so dress warmly and bring blankets or sleeping bags to stay comfortable while you watch.

Be Patient: Meteor showers can be sporadic, so give yourself plenty of time to watch and enjoy the experience.

Besides the mesmerising Geminids, don't forget to observe the conjunction of the moon and Jupiter on December 7, a stunning sight visible to all.