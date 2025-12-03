Amazon's top Cyber Monday gaming deals: PS5 Digital Edition, high-end GPUs, more

Top Cyber Monday gaming deals: PS5 Digital Edition, high-end GPUs

Like the recently concluded Black Friday holiday and shopping season, another Cyber Monday-driven shopping spree is beckoning gaming freaks, with Amazon offering some really tempting discounts on gaming hardware that can improve your gaming experience.

These top Cyber Monday gaming deals include a budget-friendly PS5 Digital Edition bundle, a high-end GPU and much more at a more reasonable price.

Top gaming deals on Amazon during Cyber Monday

Here are some top gaming deals during Cyber Monday:

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse – now $74.99 (was $149.99)

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals – now $279.99 (was $399.99)

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Gaming Headset – now $59.99 (was $119.99)

Keychron K2 HE Rapid Trigger Wireless Mechanical Keyboard – now $111.99 (was $139.99)

PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB – now $629.99 (was $699.99)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle – effectively $399 in cart

Cyber Monday is an opportune moment to upgrade your gaming setup without overpaying, no matter if you're rebuilding your rig or just looking to invest in one key piece of equipment, so act fast before the deals vanish.