Chris Paul released by LA Clippers in shocking overnight decision

In an unexpected overnight move that has surprised many, the Los Angeles Clippers have parted ways with the greatest player of their franchise history Chris Paul.

Paul himself was stunned by the decision, as he shared an update late night, around 3 a.m., on Instagram stating that he had just learned he was being sent home from Atlanta.

President of basketball operations for the LA Clippers, Lawrence Frank, confirmed that the franchise has decided to release the player.

In a statement to ESPN, Frank said, “We are parting ways with Chris and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career.”

He called Chris a legendary player, adding, “No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance.”

Frank thanked Chris for his impact on the franchise.

This comes after a poor performance by the team as they lost 14 out of their 16 games this season.

The celebrated 40-year-old player was brought back in July for a one-year deal, giving him an opportunity to end his career with the franchise he spent six seasons with.

The reason behind the abrupt decision remains unclear; however, sources familiar with the matter reveal that Paul was already planning to retire at the end of this season.