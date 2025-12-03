Is MH370 mystery finally about to be solved? Search resumes after decade

A deep-sea hunt is set to be initiated for Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 later this month after the passenger jet vanished in one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.

Malaysia’s transport ministry announced Wednesday, December 3, that the search, led by U.S. based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity, will resume on December 30 and be conducted intermittently over a total of 55 days.

Specific areas in the southern Indian Ocean will be targeted mainly as there's the highest likelihood of containing wreckage from the missing Boeing 777.

The Ministry said in a statement, “The latest development underscores the government of Malaysia's commitment in providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy.”

What happened to Flight MH370?

Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014 with 239 passengers during a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Satellite data found that the plane inexplicably turned from its flight path and continued south over the remote Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed.

Despite several extensive multinational and private searches spanning years, coming over 120,000 square kilometres of ocean, the main wreckage has never been found.

Fragments of the plane have washed ashore on beaches in Africa and Indian Ocean islands.

New search operation

This new search follows a “no-find, no-fee” agreement with Ocean Infinity, meaning the company will only be paid an estimated $70 million if it successfully locates the aircraft.

An earlier search effort by the firm was suspended in April of this year due to poor weather.

The announcement has been met with a mix of grief and hope by the victim’s families, who have campaigned for answers for more than 11 years.