Daily orange juice influences thousands of genes linked to heart health, study finds

A new study found that daily consumption of orange juice may have a profound systemic effect on the body, affecting the activity of thousands of genes within immune cells that are critical for long-term cardiovascular health.

The research published in the University of Westminster in The Conversation by David C. Gaze who is a senior lecturer in Chemical Pathology.

In the key study, adults who drank 500ml (around two cups) of pure, pasteurised orange juice for two months every day showed major changes.

Genes linked with inflammation like IL6, IL1B, and NLRP3 showed less activity. In addition to it, the activity of the SGK1gene, which affects sodium retention in the kidneys, declined.

These changes align with previous research showing orange juice aiding lower blood pressure in young adults.

Gaze explained, “These results suggest that orange juice induces small but significant changes in the body’s regulatory systems, leading to relaxation of blood vessels, reduced inflammation and protection of heart health.”

The benefits are mainly due to hesperidin, a natural flavonoid in oranges that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The body’s response also varies by individual; while leaner individuals observed more pronounced changes in inflammation-related genes.