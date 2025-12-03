Jessie J breaks down on 'This Morning' as she honoured late friend in emotional tribute

Jessie dedicates her new song 'I'll Never Know What' to her late friend and bodyguard Dave

Jessie J has nothing but prayers for her late friend and bodyguard.

The singer recently released Don't Tease Me With A Good Time last week, her first album after seven years.

Jessie, 37, battled early breast cancer this year and had a mastectomy after welcoming her son with partner Chanan Colman in 2023.

The star has now opened up about her life struggles in the album, including miscarriage, grief, and loss. As a heartfelt tribute, Jessie dedicates her new song I'll Never Know What to her late friend and bodyguard Dave, who took his own life in 2018.

Holding back her emotions as she spoke to This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about the song, she said: 'He was my security for many, many years.'

'Anyone that has had a close relationship to anyone where it's one on one, especially when I got famous, he was the one I would phone and say, 'I need to go for a walk, this is too much for me", and he was there for me so much.

'He decided he didn't want to be here seven years ago, and five years ago I wrote this song - I wasn't going to put it on the album but when I played it to my new team they were like, "You have to, it's going to help so many people'.

'It's not easy to sing but seeing how people have reacted to it in the last few weeks has been incredible. He was like my big brother.'

The singer also honoured the fourth anniversary of her heartbreaking miscarriage with a moving track titled Comes in Waves.