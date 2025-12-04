Goldie Hawn remembers late Diane Keaton in loving words

 
Goldie Hawn was visibly emotional as she recalled the moment she learned about the death of her longtime friend and The First Wives Club co-star, Diane Keaton. 

Speaking at an The Hollywood Reporter’s event on December 3, the 80-year-old actress described finding out the tragic news while in her rose garden, a memory that remains deeply painful. 

“I just looked down. She can’t be gone. She just cannot be gone,” Hawn said through tears. 

“No one like that should ever die. She just brought so much joy, so much life, so much exuberance. She was like lightning in a bottle.”

Hawn went on to praise Keaton’s many talents and the vibrant spirit she brought both on and off screen. 

She remembered Keaton as an “extraordinary human being” and an “amazing actress,” who didn’t just act, she also wrote books, directed, and explored a wide range of creative interests. 

Hawn emphasized how hard it was to sum up someone like Keaton in a single tribute. 

“It’s like trying to explain what a taste of a tangerine tastes like,” she told the audience, underscoring that the full measure of Keaton’s life and talents transcended any post or speech.

Their friendship dated back to their time filming the 1996 hit The First Wives Club, alongside Bette Midler. 

In that film, Hawn played Elise Elliot and Keaton starred as Annie Paradis, a pairing that clearly left a lasting bond between the two actresses. 

Hawn’s tearful tribute and poignant words offered a touching reminder of how deeply loved and respected Keaton was in Hollywood and beyond.

