Nicole Kidman looking to meet Lily Allen amid the pair's divorces

Nicole Kidman wants to have lunch with Lily Allen

Nicole Kidman is finding comfort in connection as she moves through her divorce, and she has a surprising lunch buddy in mind.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed that she’d love to sit down with singer Lily Allen, who is also navigating a split, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for their 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment issue.

When asked who she would want at a dream lunch table, Kidman mentioned several well-known names before including Allen.

“Lily Allen, Spike Jonze, Matthieu Blazy, [Sandra] Bullock, Joey King and Pope Leo, all at one table,” she said.

The comment comes at a time when both she and the Smile hitmaker are experiencing highly publicised personal changes.

Allen has addressed her breakup in her own way, through music.

Though she doesn’t mention David Harbour directly, she sings about being in an “open” relationship and a partner who “went astray” on the track Dallas Major.

In another song, P–sy Palace, she references someone living a double life, with lyrics about a shopping trip in May 2024 where “You bought her a handbag, it wasn’t cheap / I was in London, probably asleep.”

And in Tennis, she pointedly asks, “It was just s*x, or is there emotion?”

Harbour hasn’t publicly responded to the album or his split from Allen.

With Kidman expressing interest in meeting Allen, it seems both women may soon have someone who understands exactly what they’re going through, even if the first step is just grabbing lunch.