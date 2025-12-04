‘Batman' gets major casting update as sequel comes with shocking vision

‘Batman' saga gets major casting update as sequel comes with shocking vision

Matt Reeves’ next chapter of The Batman moved forward with a major behind the scenes change after Greig Fraser stepped away from the sequel.

Fraser shifted his focus to work on all four of Sam Mendes’ Beatles films, which left the cinematography role open for the upcoming project.

A new update came through when The InSneider shared that Erik Messerschmidt is now going to take over the visual work for The Batman Part Two.

The star was already finishing his work on David Fincher’s film The Adventures of Cliff Booth and was expected to complete it by January before joining Reeves’ team.

Filming on the sequel is planned for early 2026, most likely between February and March.

The Oscar-winning star built a strong name for himself through his work with David Fincher on Mindhunter, Mank and The Killer.

However, the 45-year-old star’s style is known as clean, focused and heavy with mood as many people in the industry believed that this would fit the dark and grounded world Reeves created in the first film.

Ruimy reacted to the update by calling the choice inspired and said Messerschmidt’s careful eye would match the tone that Fraser set in the earlier film.

Fraser’s work on The Batman received wide praise from all over the world and Roger Deakins even called it the best cinematography of 2022.

He shared that he was surprised it received no Oscar recognition.

With Pattinson returning as Bruce Wayne, the sequel was moving forward, though the studio has not yet revealed the villain or any new cast members.

