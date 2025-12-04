Katie Price accuses Miranda Sawyer of exploiting her name for publicity

Katie Price has given her version about Miranda Sawyer allegations after the journalist claimed the former glamour model bullied her and told her to 'shut up' during a meeting years ago.

Katie, 47, has firmly dismissed Miranda's account, insisting the presenter, 58, is 'lying' and using her name for attention.

Miranda previously spoke on the Glue Factory podcast, saying she was once 'bullied by Katie Price.'

She recalled being sent to Leeds to write a 'feminists' take' on Katie and being stopped by nightclub security.

Miranda alleged Katie told her she looked 'scruffy' and, during their time together, repeatedly snapped,' Shut up, no ones' listening.'

Katie has addressed the claims on The Katie Price Show, telling listeners she was shocked by the story. 'I commented on TikTok straightaway-what a liar,' she said, adding that she does not even remember meeting Miranda.

Katie explained that of they did cross paths, it might have been briefly at an airport but insisted she would never insult someone's appearance.

'Anyone who knows me knows I am not rude like that,' she said. Responding to the claim she told Miranda to 'shut up,' Katie said.

'I would never speak to someone that way. That's not me at all.'

She added that joking with friends is different from being disrespectful to strangers. Katie suggested Miranda may be using her name to boost podcast listens, saying, 'People love to throw name in for publicity.'

The row comes shortly after Katie addressed her long-running feud with Kelly Brook.