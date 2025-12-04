Netflix responds to Sean Combs legal threats over ‘The Reckoning'

Sean Combs found himself in the middle of a new controversy after Netflix released a new documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by Curtis “50 Cent.”

The four-part series, which premiered on December 2, looked at Diddy’s business deals and legal issues.

The rapper’s lawyers sent Netflix a legal warning, saying the series was unfair and used footage without permission.

However, they also claimed that it shared false information and private details.

The letter said Netflix asked 50 Cent to make the series after Diddy refused an earlier proposal that would have taken away his creative control.

Netflix denied the claims, as a spokesperson told Deadline that all footage was obtained legally and that the show was not meant to attack the 56-year-old music icon.

They said the Candy Shop hitmaker did not make the creative decisions and no one was paid to make the I’ll Be Missing You rapper look bad.

Director Alexandria Stapleton confirmed that all rights for the material were properly handled.

The troubled rapper’s team said they were looking at more legal options after seeing the series.

Moreover, the show is expected to appear soon on Netflix’s Top 10 list and has sparked discussion online.

The situation has triggered massive controversy as how streaming platforms tell the stories of famous people while staying inside the law.

With other legal cases still ongoing, both the rapper and Netflix are preparing for what comes next.

The series highlighted how complicated it becomes to create documentaries about well-known figures, especially when legal and personal issues are involved.