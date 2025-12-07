David Beckham Inter Miami win highlights growing distance from Brooklyn

David Beckham snubbed by Brooklyn as Inter Miami steals historic title

David Beckham’s celebrated one of the biggest nights of his career as the co-owner of Inter Miami, but Brooklyn was missed.

The Florida-based team clinched the MLS title with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The memorable win marked the pinnacle of Beckham’s 12-year-old journey since his retirement from professional football.

Victoria Beckham and the famous couple’s younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, joined the 50-year-old to cheer on the team.

David’s wife and kids posed proudly with the trophy.

Brooklyn’s absence was noticeable as Cruz’s girlfriend was also present adding to the family atmosphere.

The eldest son of the power couple was rather seen demonstrating how to make French onion soup to his fans on social media.

He took to Instagram to put up a cooking video.

Cruz recently appeared to extend an olive branch to his elder brother by posting a throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn, Romeo and his dad from a family holiday in 2021.

However, it is pertinent to note that Brooklyn and Cruz still do not follow each other in Instagram.

Reportedly, Cruz and Romeo blocked their estranged brother and his wife Nicolz Peltz earlier this year.