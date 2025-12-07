 
Geo News

David Beckham Inter Miami win highlights growing distance from Brooklyn

David Beckham snubbed by Brooklyn as Inter Miami steals historic title

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 07, 2025

David Beckham snubbed by Brooklyn as Inter Miami steals historic title
David Beckham snubbed by Brooklyn as Inter Miami steals historic title

David Beckham’s celebrated one of the biggest nights of his career as the co-owner of Inter Miami, but Brooklyn was missed.

The Florida-based team clinched the MLS title with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The memorable win marked the pinnacle of Beckham’s 12-year-old journey since his retirement from professional football.

Victoria Beckham and the famous couple’s younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, joined the 50-year-old to cheer on the team.

David’s wife and kids posed proudly with the trophy.

David Beckham Inter Miami win highlights growing distance from Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s absence was noticeable as Cruz’s girlfriend was also present adding to the family atmosphere.

The eldest son of the power couple was rather seen demonstrating how to make French onion soup to his fans on social media.

He took to Instagram to put up a cooking video.

Cruz recently appeared to extend an olive branch to his elder brother by posting a throwback photo of himself with Brooklyn, Romeo and his dad from a family holiday in 2021.

However, it is pertinent to note that Brooklyn and Cruz still do not follow each other in Instagram.

Reportedly, Cruz and Romeo blocked their estranged brother and his wife Nicolz Peltz earlier this year.

More From Entertainment

Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Kate Winslet lashes out at actors obsessing over 'cosmetic surgeries'
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau hard launch sparks comparison with Orlando Bloom
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie video
James Gunn gives first sneak peek into upcoming 'Supergirl' movie
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
David Corenswet recalls clash with James Gunn over key ‘Superman' scene
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Taylor Swift girl squad reunites at Travis Kelce game: Selena Gomez and?
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending
Cynthia Erivo breaks down ‘Wicked: For Good' emotional ending