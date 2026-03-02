Prince William, Harry shaken by teen's death: Will George follow suit?

Prince William and Prince Harry, who are currently at loggerheads, have received a heartbreaking news about a teen's death.

The shocking news might have reminded them of their childhood memories as the body was found at a boarding school once attended by Harry and William.

The tragedy may also put William and Kate's eldest sone Prince George's future at Eton in geopardy as he's expected to follow in his father's footsteps and grandfather's legacy.

The body of the teen, whose identity has not been shared publicly, was discovered on Friday, February 27, the Daily Mail reported, citing the Thames Valley Police (TVP).

On the other hand, authorities described the death as “unexplained but non-suspicious."

“His next of kin are aware and we have offered them our support at this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

They added, "We would ask that their privacy is respected at what is an extremely difficult time for them.”

Several questiones remained to be answered as it is not currently known if the teen was found in his dorm room or at another location on campus, or what his manner of death was.

The boy's age at the time of his death has not been made public.

Eton College, located about 25 miles outside of London, serves boys ages 13 to 18. It is one of the oldest and most renowned secondary schools in England, and it has approximately 1,300 students who reside in 25 different boarding houses.

Previously, 15-year-old Cosmo Silverman, who had just completed the ninth grade, was reportdly killed in a parking lot accident.