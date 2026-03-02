Andrew delivers ‘secret message’ to King Charles at Sandringham

King Charles, who had arrived at his private estate in Sandringham during the weekend, reportedly had no intention of seeing his exiled brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who had just been about two miles away.

The monarch had ousted his brother back last October and has pledged his support to the ongoing investigation by the police. He also did not take any notable action when Andrew was arrested last month for 11-hour questioning.

Charles is believed to be angry at his shamed sibling for all the humiliation he had caused the royal family.

Hence, it came as a surprise when Andrew received an unexpected visitor at Wood Farm Cottage at the Norfolk estate, where he is usually spending his ‘lonely’ days – while also being banned from his favourite pastime horse-riding.

Andrew had met with Reverend Canon Paul Williams on Saturday. Then, just few hours later, the reverend was seen greeting the King for the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

According to an eye-witness, Andrew had a “pretty lonely existence” and only the staff, police and delivery riders come by. He told The Sun that the monarch avoided his brother for the whole weekend.

“Canon Williams drove down the track to Wood Farm for a chat,” the witness said. “The next morning, he and Charles were seen having a good old friendly natter before the church service at Sandringham.”

It is possible that the Reverend may have acted as a ‘messenger’ for the two. Charles has been ignoring Andrew which is why the ex-prince would have opted to send a message via someone. It could also be a mere coincidence, but it is unlikely.