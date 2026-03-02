Meghan Markle plans UK return: What's her agenda?

Meghan Markle raised eyebrows with her plan to make a comeback in the UK as her pal shared the Duchess of Sussex's true feelings.

It has been claimed that the former Suits actress has decided to make a powerful return from a place where she once faced heartache.

According to journalist Rob Shutter, Meghan's friend revealed that she is "newly energised" with the planning of her UK trip, especially after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's dark secrets came out in public.

Archie and Lilibet's mother "feels vindicated. There’s a sense of, 'We tried to tell you,'" about the ill treatment inside the Palace.

"She wants to show the British public what they threw away. It’s not anger — it’s confidence," an insider revealed.

Meghan is reportedly returning to Prince Harry's homeland on her own terms.

It is important to note here that the Duke of Sussex is already returning to the UK for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.

There are reports that the Sussexes prefer living in Birmingham.

Harry and Meghan recently made it to the headlines due to their humanitarian visit to Jordan.

They toured like 'royals' as per the experts, accusing them of using their connections despite the ongoing rift.