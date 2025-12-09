Meghan Markle reunion with estranged father gets positive update

Meghan Markle will finally be able to have her first ever conversation with her estranged father Thomas Markle in nearly seven years.

The Duchess of Sussex had been trying to reach out to her father ever since she found out about his life-or-death health emergency in the Philippines, where he had moved to last year. The spokesperson for Meghan had shared that they had sent an email but didn’t receive a response.

However, now a source close to her revealed that there has been “progress” in the efforts but a direct contact has not been made yet. The insider insisted to GB News that it’s hoped and expected that there will be some form of communication in the next 24 hours”.

Thomas Markle was rushed to the hospital for an emergency operation on Friday, December 5, and then had to go another procedure for a leg amputation. His surgeon, Dr Neil Sanico, confirmed that the three-hour procedure had been successful and it was a necessary one.

The blood clot in his limp could have caused a widespread infection leaving his life at risk. Now, the 81-year-old has been shifted to a standard hospital ward from the intensive care. Gentle physiotherapy has begun for his recovery.

When the news first broke, a spokesperson for Meghan claimed that they had reached out but her half-siblings and father rejected that any contact was made.

It was revealed that Meghan did not have her father's personal contact for years.