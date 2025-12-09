Kensington Palace issues statement ahead of major reunion: ‘truly special’

Princess Kate’s message to celebrate love in all its forms seems to have inspired a positive ripple effect which is uniting people during a special time.

The royals had faced a challenging time this year when it came to familial ties and rifts, but hope for a bigger reunion looms especially as Prince Harry secured a major win in his police protection case.

The Princess of Wales had held her Together at Christmas service on Friday, which saw 1600 guests in attendance including members of the royal family, sans King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Following the delightful event, a similar service was held in Manchester which saw the people connecting with one another in the festive spirit.

“A truly special Community Carol Service in Manchester, uniting people from across the city in an iconic setting,” the message read alongside a clip of highlights. “Each year, the Community Carol Services services, supported by The Royal Foundation, bring the ‘Together at Christmas’ spirit to communities around the UK, celebrating local champions, as well as the love and connection that bind us together.”

It concluded, “Thank you to everyone who helped bring this festive spirit to the Coronation Street cobbles.”

The update comes as the royal family is set to reunite at Sandringham estate fro the annual Christmas tradition. Apart from the Prince and Princess of Wales, other senior working royals are anticipated to join King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be present alongside Princess Anne's family. Zara Tindall had also confirmed her appearance last month.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend after their parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were ousted from the royal fold.

Moreover, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not invited, it is possible that a meeting could be in the works after the Home Office revealed that the Duke of Sussex's security in "under review". If this time the case goes in favour of Harry, it is possible that a truly special reunion might be on its way in 2026.