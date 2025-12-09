King Charles makes situation tough for Andrew after Beatrice invite

King Charles makes situation tough for Andrew: 'big blow'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received bad news about his future away from the massive Royal Lodge amid talks of his first big appearance following royal downfall.

On October 30, King Charles ended his 'disgraced' brother's royal future by stripping him of his remaining titles and honours after the resurfacing of the Epstein scandal.

Andrew has been told to hand over his lease and leave the 30-room royal property as soon as possible.

Now, discussing his financial setting at the new private accommodation arranged by the King at Sandringham, royal experts claimed Andrew will be dependent on the monarch's "allowance."

During a conversation in Palace Confidential, the presenter Jo Elvin called it "humiliating" for the former Duke of York.

Royal expert Rebeeca English said that the King will "knock off a few pounds here or there because no one wants to see public money being paid to Andrew."

Another royal commentator, Richard Eden, said to Daily Mail that Andrew will be "dependent" on King Charles' "generosity" to survive.

He's going to be living at the King's private estate, Sandringham, and given an allowance by his brother, the King. So nice for him to have a bit of your own pocket money," he added.

These comments came after it was reported that Princess Beatrice extended an invitation to her controversial parents, Andrew and Fergie, for a private christening ceremony of her daughter Athena, set to take place on Friday.