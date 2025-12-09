Dwayne Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser for taking 'risk' on him with 'The Mummy Returns'

Dwyane Johnson is all set to reunite with Kevin Hart in new 'Jumanji' movie

Dwayne Johnson has nothing but only praise for Brendan Fraser for helping him mark his big screen debut.

Johnson had been known as a renowned wrestling champion before he turned to acting.

He started up with small cameo roles and eventually ended up marking his major movie debut with The Mummy Returns in 2001.

In a recent chat with Brendan for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the 53-year-old thanked former for giving him a chance and taking a risk on him with the role.

The Rock added, "You and I first connected on The Mummy Returns. That was one of the biggest franchises in the world at that time. I was ready to make my transition into Hollywood.”

The Hobbs & Shaw actor revealed that Fraser could have turned down the idea of giving me a try considering that I was a wrestling pro, but he did do that.

"And there was a moment where you could have said, ‘This guy, Dwayne Johnson, he's never acted before, he's in pro wrestling.' The word I got back was, 'Brendan loves the idea. He's welcomed you with open arms”, Johnson added.

He directly told The Whale actor, "It meant something to me, because you took a risk on me, and years later, you and I are sitting here. I want to thank you for really changing my life."

Work wise, Dwayne has teased that he will be reuniting with Jack Black and Kevin Hart for the new Jumanji movie.