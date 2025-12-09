Prince William, Princess Kate receive emotional request: 'open your eyes'

Prince William and Princess Kate received an emotional plea after the royal couple left people in distress with their 'selfish' choice.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been making the headlines due to their move from Adelaide Cottage to their 'forever home', Forest Lodge.

Since the announcement of their big move, several changes have been made across Windsor in order to provide security to the royals and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But, here comes the difficult part, the orders made life difficult for the locals residing at Windsor and around Forest Lodge.

One of them is Tina, who lives on the opposite side of Kate and William's home.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "Anyone can buy a pass to the Windsor Great Park car parks and walk in the public areas. So, by closing Cranbourne Gate car park and an area of land behind the Forest Lodge about three times the size of St James' Park, thousands of people from miles around have been affected."

It is important to mention that the future King and Queen's new property comes under the Crown Estate, which says that they are "minimising the impact on users of the park as far as possible..."

However, Tina thinks it was a "selfish" act made by William and Catherine. "Enclosing public land for the benefit of one couple is outrageous," she said.

The resident of Windsor urged the Prince and Princess of Wales to "open their eyes" and "realise the consequences of this move..."

Tina hopes that when William ascends the throne, he and his family will leave the area in order to let the public use their own land.