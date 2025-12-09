Kate Middleton loses title as Lady Victoria rises up the ranks

Kate Middleton is seemingly dethroned by Victoria Beckham as the royal loses major title in a surprising turn of events.

Before she took on the title of the Princess of Wales, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Kate’s sartorial choices and fashion statements found its own fanbase. Designers and fashion houses are always pleased to find if Kate would choose something from their collection.

Meanwhile, stylists have praised her evolution in fashion and how she has continued to carry herself as a royal with poise and grace in the spotlight, even after her cancer battle last year. Hence, it came as a surprise when the future Queen did not make to the list of “Ultimate Style Icon of All Time”.

Although, the list did include the Princess Diana and Victoria Beckham, who recently became Lady Victoria as King Charles knighted legendary footballer as Sir David Beckham.

The poll had been conducted by Zingo Bingo, in which 35% named Diana as the “ultimate style icon”, whereas the former Spice Girl and her husband received second place with 10% of the vote.

Celebrities and public figures have shaped the fashion trends for decades and it still holds relevance for the public today. According to Jack Watson, spokesperson for the poll, Diana made it to the list is because her sense of style was “timeless”.

Moreover, Jack told Marie Claire that the Beckhams place is “fitting” given their “documentaries have brought renewed attention to their memorable style moments and highlighted Victoria’s ongoing impact in the fashion world”.

It is important to note that both women share a friendly relationship with each other as Prince William and David Beckham have collaboraed on several projects together. Kate has even worn Victoria’s label for events (mostly notably the green suit for several engagements).

While Kate may have lost the chance at the title, she still remains one of the most fashionable royal in current day for royal fans.