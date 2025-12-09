 
Rosalía's interview takes viral turn thanks to one bold cockroach

Rosalía goes viral after jumping away from cockroach during Brazil interview

December 09, 2025

Spanish singer Rosalía, 33, found herself in headlines again — but this time it wasn’t for Lux, her bold November 7 release.

Instead, a small and very unexpected visitor stole the moment during an interview in Brazil.

With Christ the Redeemer in the background and cameras fixed on her as she discussed her new musical chapter, a cockroach suddenly crawled toward her.

The singer immediately jumped, stepped back and ran out of the frame, proving that even global stars aren’t prepared for a surprise insect encounter. The scare lasted only a moment, but its spontaneity revealed a completely unfiltered side of the artist.

The clip spread fast online, turning into an instant viral moment. Social media flooded with reactions, many amused by how relatable her reaction was. Comments like, “She is so me, i just can't see those little things,” captured the tone of the responses.

In the midst of a high-profile interview, surrounded by press and fans eager for details about her new era, Rosalía unintentionally delivered a reminder that cut through the spectacle: even someone celebrated worldwide isn’t immune to a cockroach.

