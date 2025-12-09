Princess Anne to grace special Carol Concert after skipping Kate's event

Princess Anne set to grace Carol Concert after skipping Kate's event

The Royal family confirmed Princess Anne's appearance at a special Christmas Concert after she skipped Kate Middleton's event.

According to King Charles' team, the Princess Royal, with respect to her position as Commandant-in-Chief, First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (Princess Royal's Volunteer Corps), will attend a Carol Concert at the Guards Chapel on December 10.

On the same day, Zara Tindall's mother will pay a visit to 3 Scots, Fort George, Inverness, as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Later, Anne, who is a patron of the Royal College of Midwives, will take part in a meaningful engagement at Raigmore Hospital Maternity Services.

For the unversed, the future Queen Catherine hosted her annual Carol Service on December 5 at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by key royals.

Prince William, the Waleses' children, Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and other prestigious guests.

But Anne was notably absent. Till now, it has been revealed that due to her busy schedule, as she is known as the hardest working royal, the 75-year-old royal could not make it to the gathering arranged by Kate.