Jason Bateman reveals why his bond with sister Justine isn't 'typical'

Jason Bateman shares rare insight into his sibling bond with Justine Bateman

December 09, 2025

Jason Bateman reveals his relationship dynamics with sister Justine Bateman.

The actor shared rare information about his family in conversation with Esquire, noting, however, that he sees that as a good thing.

“There isn’t the typical, ‘We see each other every Thanksgiving or every Christmas and our kids want to be together.’ There isn’t that. In a great way,” he explained.

“Our conversations are the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling.”

The Zootopia 2 star, who shares two kids with wife Amanda Anka, elucidate that his conversation with sister Justine are "the rich conversations you would have with an adult friend, not the kind of petulant back-and-forth you might have with your adult sibling."

"We hang out, and we're nice to each other because we respect one another as individuals regardless of the blood thing," he added. "I'm seeing her for lunch next week."

Both siblings made their debut in Hollywood in early ages with Little House on the Prairie when Jason was 11, Justine on Family Ties when she was 16.

Earlier, in 2015 on WTF With Marc Maron podcast, Jason admitted that his relationship with Justine is as “healthy” as any other siblings have.

"Well, let's earn the relationship that adults should or could have," he explained at the time. "You're not handcuffed because of the blood. You've gotta earn it."

“She’s about a mile from my house. … I could be a better uncle, brother, son,” he also admitted.

Justine shares two kids with her husband, financier Mark Fluent; Gianetta and Duke.

