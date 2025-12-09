Ed Sheeran plays major part in encouraging students to pursue music career

Ed Sheeran is making sure school students are getting proper music equipment

Ed Sheeran is making sure that the young generation gets the required help they need to pursue career in music.

The Shape of You singer has always been supportive of students aspiring to be musicians.

He recently paid a surprise visit to Conventry Academy, where students are already getting support of music with his education foundation.

This is the second time he had showed up at the school unexpectedly and encouraged students.

He recently launched two music projects through his Ed Sheeran Foundation in collaboration with Coventry Music part of Coventry City Council, and St Giles Trust.

The aim of these projects is to ensure that the students are provided with relevant materials and equipment to pursue music careers.

One of the students named Louis, who’s artists named in Hayz, met the Perfect singer for the first time and couldn’t be thankful enough for the support Ed is providing.

Louis said, "He was sat there listening to our music, seeing some of our talent."

"It's a great opportunity, especially for someone like me, I like to make music, I've been doing it for years.

The student thought it was very kind of the singer that “he took time out of his day to come and see us and appreciate our music”, reported BBC.