Sydney Sweeney snubbed by Golden Globes as 'Christy' misses spot

Sydney Sweeney was shut out of the 2026 Golden Globe nominations, with her boxing biopic Christy receiving no recognition when the list was announced Monday.

The film, released in November 2025 and centered on the life of groundbreaking boxer Christy Martin, struggled at the box office, opening to about $1.3 million in the U.S. before suffering one of the steepest second-week drops in recent years and being pulled from many theaters.

Despite its commercial performance, Christy earned a standing ovation at its Toronto International Film Festival world premiere, and Sweeney’s transformation for the role drew consistent praise even amid mixed reviews.

Responding earlier to the box office conversation, Sweeney wrote on Instagram that artists “don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” calling Christy the “most impactful project” of her career.

This year has also seen Sweeney at the center of controversy following claims that her American Eagle denim campaign flirted with eugenics messaging because of its wordplay on “genes” and “jeans.”

In one ad, Sweeney discussed inherited traits like “hair color, personality and even eye color,” ending with: “My jeans are blue.” Initially avoiding questions about the backlash, she later told GQ, “I did a jean ad… I love jeans.”

She addressed the issue more directly with People magazine, saying, “I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign… I’m against hate and divisiveness.”

As for other notable Golden Globe omissions, Wicked: For Good failed to secure a best musical or comedy nod. Its stars, however, did: Cynthia Erivo landed a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy, and Ariana Grande was recognised for best supporting actress.