Kylie supports Timothee at 'Marty Supreme' premiere silencing breakup rumour

Kylie Jenner supports Timothee Chalamet at Marty Supreme LA premiere

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet put break up speculation to rest on Monday night as they stepped out together at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme.

Their appearance came just weeks after rumours of their breakup made rounds.

Lack of any public appearance of the pair since October fueled the speculation along with Chalamet’s comment during his interview with Vogue.

During the candid chat, he sidestepped questions about their relationship stating that he ‘will not talk about’ his romance with Jenner.

However, the premiere’s night told a different story.

Kris Jenner’s daughter extended full support to her beau as he debuted Marty Supreme.

Josh Safie-directed film stars the 29-year-old as the champion table tennis player Marty Mauser.

The movie has already generated awards buzz with Chalamet earning a Golden Globe nomination earlier that day.

The beauty mogul stunned in a striking orange Chrome Hearts gown with plunging neckline and cut-out detailing.

Chalamet matched her look in a bold orange leather suit and boots.

The duo made a statement on the red carpet with their coordinated outfits.

The couple cozied up to each other, holding hands and sharing affectionate moments in front of photographers.