Selena Gomez reacts to fourth consecutive Golden Globe nod

Selena Gomez scored another Golden Globe nomination for the fourth time in a row.

After the 33-year-old American actress and singer earned yet another nod in the best TV actress category for her performance in Only Murders in the Building, she took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate the achievement.

“Thank you to the @goldenglobes for our recognition after 5 seasons!” she wrote on the social media platform shortly after the complete nominations list was unveiled on Monday, December, 8. “I’m deeply grateful and forever honored.”

In the following update, the Rare Beauty founder posted a photo of herself and Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

“THANK YOU @GOLDENGLOBES FROM OUR WACKY FAMILY!” she captioned the image.

For the unversed, Gomez, who recently tied the knot with record producer Benny Blanco, has now been nominated for best actress in a television series, musical or comedy for four years straight.

She played the role of Mabel in the Hulu comedy series.

Notably, it’s her fifth acting nod in total, with the Grammy-nominated musician previously earning honours in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category for Emilia Pérez.

As of yet, the Calm Down songstress has not won in an acting category.

Additionally, the season five finale of Only Murders premiered this past October on the same day the news broke that the show would be moving forward with a sixth installment.