Pamela Anderson follows Millie Bobby Bongiovi with bold move

Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson opens up about MAJOR change

Pamela Anderson’s recent announcement revealed she is following footsteps of Millie Bobby Bongiovi in making a drastic change in her life.

The Stranger Things star surprised fans by replacing ‘Brown’ with her husband’s surname, Bongiovi after her marriage.

The Baywatch icon too shared she is considering a dramatic shift in her public identity.

Anderson explained in her recent interview with Vogue Scandinavia published Dec. 2 that the Last Showgirl star wants to honour her Finnish roots by adopting her family name, Hyytiäinen.

“Sometimes I don't want to be Pamela Anderson. I want to be Pamela Hyytiäinen,” she mentioned referencing her beloved grandfather Herman Hyytiäinen. “I would like to change my name, but they won’t let me.”

Her grandfather was a logger and a poet who inspired her creativity, and he was ‘the closest person to me in my life’.

The 58-year-old said the idea of a name change excites her because it represents another evolution in her life.

"My imagination has run wild with me over the years," Anderson said.

"I’ve been trying different people on for size. You have to peel it all back, many times, and start over and over again."

For the unversed, Anderson made headlines this year while promoting her film Naked Gun.

Speculations about off-screen romance with Liam Neeson made rounds.