Lea Michele shares schedule changes for ‘Chess' performance

Lea Michele warned fans about the upcoming performances at Broadway’s Chess.

The Glee actress announced dates she will not be playing Florence Vassy on the stage.

She shared the news via Instagram post, featuring a mirror selfie with note written over it, "I have some pre-planned dates I’ll be out of Chess over next few months. Sharing below!"

Beneath it, she shared the dates where fans can see her performance, that included, "December 14, 16, January 23, February 18-22 and April 1-5, 11(mat)."

Covers for Michele's role are Katerina Papacostas and Samantha Pollino.

Chess follows two chess champions from the opposing countries Freddie Thumper (Tveit, playing a brash American), Anatoly Sergievsky (Christopher, a disciplined Soviet chess play) and a woman (Michele) caught between them.

The show combines a Cold War narrative with the iconic music of ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

Following the early few performances since November 16, some major news outlet revealed their mixed reviews. As per Variety, the production felt uneven despite powerhouse vocal performances.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter noted the show seemed emotionally at war with itself.

On the other hand, fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their own mixed reviews. While some called it "ragebait" others rallied to give "Tony Award to this cast".

However, despite the mixed reviews, the production has already extended its run through May 3, 2026.

Tickets for the show are available on the show’s official website.