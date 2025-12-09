Helen Mirren joins forces with 'Repair Shop' to preserve creative heritage

Helen Mirren wishes to get her late mother’s old sewing machine repaired

Dame Helen Mirren is lending her star power to a cause close to her heart this holiday season.

She is preserving the artistic treasures of those who dedicated their lives to entertainment.

The Oscar-winning actress will appear in BBC’s Repair Shop Christmas special, bring along a beloved cello dating back to World War II.

The instrument is owned by Denville Hall, a care home for retired performers.

Once the ownership of cello was in the hands of theatre director Martin Landau.

Tragically, the cello was broken by Nazi before Landau could flee the country.

The instrument has remained silent for more than 80 years.

She is hoping expert Becky Houghton would aid her in repairing it.

Mirren who is a longtime supporter of Denville Hall said restoring the cello would be ‘the greatest Christmas gift’ for the community.

“…to be able to restore the voice of his prized possession and hear it play once more," she shared.

The care home hopes to use the cello alongside its piano to bring music back into the lives of elderly residents.

Her involvement in bringing Denville Hall to spotlight is her honoring the creative contributions of older generations.

She also shared one sentimental item she would bring if she were visiting the shop in personal capacity.

It is her mother’s sewing machine.

The special will also feature author Julia Donaldson, actor Rob Brydon and other guests bringing cherished items to be repaired.