Princess Beatrice’s stepson enjoys Britain’s most stylish two-home setup

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi, is living the ultimate double home dream and one of them is swoon worthy.

Alongside being a devoted mum to her two daughters with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice has fully embraced her role as stepmum to Wolfie.

The youngster splits his time between the couple’s quiet Cotswolds retreat where Beatrice and Edoardo settled after leaving their St James’ Palace apartment in 2022 and London home of his mother, American architect Dara Huang.

And while the royal couple keep their Cotswolds hideaway firmly under wraps, Dara’s pad is another story entirely.

The design guru, who founded the award-winning firm Design Haus Liberty, happily gives followers a peek inside her stylish sanctuary.

On 7 December, she treated Instagram to a fresh carousel of photos showing off her interiors, including a dining room that practically whispers “luxury living.”

Dara also shared her gratitude with followers in a belated Thanksgiving update from London, writing that she felt “thankful for friends, family, work, health.”

The space also has that clean lined, perfectly balanced, architect-approved symmetry that keeps everything feeling calm and curated.

Her fusion of gold and marble leans straight into the New Deco trend, where minimalist architecture meets a whisper of Gatsby-level luxury.

While the dining room smolders with cool, dramatic vibes, the living room tells a completely different story.

Meanwhile, the entryway is now decked out with foliage and fairy lights.

It’s a far more glamorous setup than the drafty 16th-century palace corridors Princess Beatrice and Edoardo once called home.