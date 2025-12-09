‘3 Idiots’ comeback confirmed as iconic characters unite again

Bollywood’s iconic stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi are now prepared to come together again for the long awaited sequel to 3 Idiots, one of the most loved films in India.

The exciting news came fifteen years after the original movie won hearts all over the world.

Fans waited for a follow up for years, and the return of the full cast brought a fresh wave of excitement.

According to recent updates shared by Indian’s outlet Pinkvilla, the iconic team locked the script and felt confident about the story.

However, the sequel is all set to bring the same mix of humour, emotion and life lessons that made the first film a classic.

Director Rajkumar Hirani planned to lead the project again, while Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Aamir Khan prepared to join the producing team.

The comedy drama’s sequel is now expected to pick up nearly fifteen years after the friends went their own ways and the new story looked at where the characters stood as adults and how their lives changed with time.

A source shared that the script followed their journey in a natural way and brought in new moments that fit well with the original tone.

Hirani thought about making a sequel for a long time but waited until he found a story that felt strong enough to stand beside the original.

With the original team back together, the '3 Idiots' sequel is already one of the most anticipated films of the year.