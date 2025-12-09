Timothée Chalamet accused of secret romance behind Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet made headlines again after attending the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Marty Supreme, with Kylie Jenner on Monday, December 8.

The 29-year-old actor’s red carpet appearance came on the same day when a post on X went viral, claiming that he was involved with an Instagram model Sarah Tena while dating the 28-year-old beauty icon.

Sarah is an Instagram influencer who has recently resurfaced in discussions about Timothée’s personal life.

She manages two accounts, @sarahjtena with 277,000 followers and @azul_hermosa with 293,000 followers.

However, screenshots shared online revealed that the model had a relationship with the Dune actor from 2020 to 2023.

According to the posts, their connection started when she sent him a message praising his performance in The King during the pandemic.

Tena called her relationship with the actor as friendly and positive and said they later drifted apart because Timothée started a new relationship while she also moved on.

Moreover, those shared screenshots did not provide evidence of any cheating.

The claims sparked many discussions online with many fans saying that Timothée’s relationship with Tena might have overlapped with Jenner.

Meanwhile others defended him, pointing out that the Instagram influencer spoke positively about him after they broke up.

Despite the viral rumours, sources told PEOPLE that Timothée and Kylie are still together. The couple spent Thanksgiving with the Kardashian-Jenner family before he returned to Europe for filming.

Their appearance together at the Marty Supreme premiere showed that the lovebirds were united and looking stylish.