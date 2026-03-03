Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Mleux in Monaco: Fans celebrate F1 star's big day

Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra MIeux in Monaco: Fans celebrate F1 star’s big day

F1 star Charles Leclerc has married his girlfriend Alexandra Saint MIeux in Monaco.

The French-Mexican influencer shared the pictures of her wedding on Instagram on Monday, March 02, 2026. She captioned: “Can’t wait to marry you all over again next year x.”

She also changed her Instagram surname to match her now-husband’s last name. It now reads: “Alexandra Leclerc”.

The confirmation comes just days after videos of the couple sparked rumours that the pair may have taken the next step in their relationship.

Videos shared on social media showed the Formula 1 driver in a classic white suit alongside his girlfriend, who wore a white bridal dress, as they drove across Monaco in a red vintage Ferrari.

MIeux hinted at her possible marriage by sharing a cheeky meme on her Instagram page, a scene from Stuart Little, resembling her ride with Leclerc in the red convertible.

Fans quickly started speculating that the 28-year-old race car driver had married his 23-year-old girlfriend. One fan wrote, “They deserve huge happiness. Congratulations to them.”

Another chimed in, “oh and I thought they would get married in summer, congratulations to them.”

The eight-time Grand Prix winner revealed in an Instagram post on November 2, 2026, that he had proposed.

The pair has been dating since March 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2025.