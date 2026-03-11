Cillian Murphy shares struggle to match Peaky Blinders standards in film

Cillian Murphy reveals how did they come up with the idea to make 'Peaky Blinders' movie

Cillian Murphy has opened how tough it was to make the Peaky Blinders movie up to the mark of the series.

The 49-year-old actor gained a massive fan following after playing the role of Tommy Shelby in the renowned Netflix show. He portrayed the character of the gangster for six seasons.

In an interview with Seth Meyers at Late Night Show, Cillian revealed how did they come up with the idea of making The Immortal Man and how difficult it was to create it up to the standards of the series.

The Academy Award winner explained that it was very very tough as the finale season of the show ended on a perfect note.

“A lot. An awful lot, to be honest with you. I mean like it was 36 hours of telly”, he said.

The Irish actor further disclosed that they were going to do season 7, but COVID happened during that time, which is then they decided to turn it into a film.

The Oppenheimer star added, “We worked an awful lot on developing the story and like, it was really about figuring out what was it that made Peaky tick and what made Tommy tick and it’s family.”

“That was the whole – the main thematic kind of drive of the show, so therefore we figured out like it had to be, like family had to be overriding kind of theme in this as well”, shared Muphy.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man features Cillian along with Barry Keoghan, who plays his son Duke Shelby.