Zendaya breaks cover with ring after 'secret wedding' with Tom Holland

Zendaya once again sets tongue wagging with her new outing amid her and Tom Holland’s secret wedding speculations.

The Dune star appeared to have confirmed her stylist Law Roach’s comments about the Spider-Man co-star’s marriage.

On Tuesday, March 10, the Challenger actress turned heads as she made a stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show during Paris Fashion Week.

During her latest outing, which marked her first public appearance following rumours of a secret wedding, one key detail did neither escape the camera lens nor the eagle eyed.

It appeared that she didn’t and wasn't even trying to hide it. Donning a bridal white dress, Zendaya was spotted wearing a thin gold band on her left ring finger.

Notably, her large diamond engagement ring was not on her finger, replacing it with the simpler gold band

Her appearance followed comments from her stylist, who indicated earlier this month that the couple, who have been engaged for about a year, had already tied the knot.

While several AI images of Zendaya and Holland’s marriage have been circulating and going viral confusing their fans it is pertinent to note that apart from ROach\s comments no other authentic source indicated that the marvel cope is married.

The Hollywood actor himself hasn’t confirmed or denied such rampant reports yet and fans are eagerly waiting to hear an official announcement.